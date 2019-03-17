Advisor Group Inc. Buys 8,270 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stringer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $50.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

