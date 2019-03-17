Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.13. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $7.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

