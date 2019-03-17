ADO Properties (ADJ) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Commerzbank set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ADO Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €56.31 ($65.48).

ETR ADJ opened at €53.60 ($62.33) on Thursday. ADO Properties has a one year low of €32.39 ($37.66) and a one year high of €46.20 ($53.72).

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

