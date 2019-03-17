Adient PLC (ADNT) Position Cut by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,099 shares during the quarter. Adient accounts for 1.3% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 2.90% of Adient worth $40,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Adient by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,152,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 475,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Adient by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADNT opened at $13.97 on Friday. Adient PLC has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). Adient had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

