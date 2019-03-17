Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s share price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. 519,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 629,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADIL)
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.
