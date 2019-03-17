Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stake in Sabre Corp (SABR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 115.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $923.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.19 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sabre’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Imperial Capital set a $33.00 price objective on Sabre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Sabre news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 158,646 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $3,520,354.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 402,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,109.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

