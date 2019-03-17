Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,776,188. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.52 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/achmea-investment-management-b-v-has-1-74-million-holdings-in-corning-incorporated-glw.html.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.