Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Position in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,763 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,857,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $420,161,000 after buying an additional 316,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $774,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,680,351.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,258 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $4,946,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $257.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.56.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

