ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Equities analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce $59.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.04 million to $62.55 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $290.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.18 million to $293.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $403.48 million, with estimates ranging from $351.90 million to $527.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 109.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. 3,178,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,743. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.30.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 28,439,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,543,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,859,000 after purchasing an additional 346,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,829,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,303,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,829,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,303,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares in the last quarter.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

