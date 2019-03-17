9,799 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.95 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

In other news, Director James D. White sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $143,952.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $154,545.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $567,790.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

