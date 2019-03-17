8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,150 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in 8X8 by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 8X8 by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $89.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.57 million.

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

