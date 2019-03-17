8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Position Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 54,379 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 8X8 from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $20.19 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $89.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.57 million.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

