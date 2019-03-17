85,300 Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Purchased by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Ribbon Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

RBBN stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ribbon Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

