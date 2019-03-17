$651.40 Million in Sales Expected for Mattel Inc (MAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will report $651.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $622.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $713.21 million. Mattel reported sales of $708.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.46.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.47. 8,201,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009,354. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.48. Mattel has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other Mattel news, Director Michael J. Dolan acquired 30,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $418,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,643.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Euteneuer acquired 20,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,472.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 129,425 shares of company stock worth $1,807,179. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,727,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 503,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,880,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,678,000 after purchasing an additional 277,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,127,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Mattel by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mattel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

