$594.21 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks Inc (ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will post $594.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $591.00 million and the highest is $597.20 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $472.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $285.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Arista Networks stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.76. 1,026,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,462. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $187.08 and a 12 month high of $313.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $227,348.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anshul Sadana sold 42,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total transaction of $12,047,386.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,756 shares of company stock valued at $43,653,804. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,206,000 after acquiring an additional 946,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,622,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,896,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,078,000 after purchasing an additional 115,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $416,263,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,376,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,087,000 after purchasing an additional 268,089 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

