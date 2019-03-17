59,157 Shares in Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of ETRN opened at $20.19 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

Several research firms recently commented on ETRN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

