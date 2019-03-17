$591.16 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will report sales of $591.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $627.31 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $540.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $490.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.76 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on NFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $564,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 363,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,150,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $617,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 235,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 422.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 511,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after buying an additional 413,759 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.41. 1,267,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.