5,180 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,180 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2,009.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.86 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $153.69 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.67 and a 12 month high of $199.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $182,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,366.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $450,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,402. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

