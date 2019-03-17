$412.77 Million in Sales Expected for American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post $412.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $411.80 million to $413.74 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $405.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.66 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sidoti assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 target price on American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

In other news, insider Steven Cary Dunston purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,258.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $11,294,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,883,000 after acquiring an additional 197,724 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,913,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,991,000 after acquiring an additional 110,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 94,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.84. 304,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,452. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.32. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.