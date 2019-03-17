3M Co (MMM) Shares Sold by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $35,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,699,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,091,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $1,626,605.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,468. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $208.08 on Friday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $238.17. The firm has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

