3M Co (MMM) Holdings Trimmed by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total transaction of $1,873,907.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total transaction of $1,015,148.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,551 shares of company stock worth $14,335,468 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

MMM stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $176.87 and a 52 week high of $238.17. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

