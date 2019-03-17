3M Co (MMM) Holdings Reduced by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 145,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 76,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,401 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 646.1% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $1,626,605.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $156,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,699,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,091,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

NYSE:MMM opened at $208.08 on Friday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $176.87 and a 1-year high of $238.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “3M Co (MMM) Holdings Reduced by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/3m-co-mmm-holdings-reduced-by-measured-wealth-private-client-group-llc.html.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.