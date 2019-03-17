$38.31 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) will report sales of $38.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.70 million and the highest is $38.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $56.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $117.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $118.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $123.79 million, with estimates ranging from $118.18 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $59.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.58 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 57.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price (down from $281.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $119.03. 1,473,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,939. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.58. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $98.56 and a 1-year high of $278.62.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.29 per share, with a total value of $285,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,399 shares in the company, valued at $16,160,491.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after acquiring an additional 450,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,840.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 264,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,026,000 after acquiring an additional 230,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,077,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

