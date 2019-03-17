34,410 Shares in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,670,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,587,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,376,000 after acquiring an additional 735,784 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 225.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 951,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,428,000 after acquiring an additional 658,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,651,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,667,000 after acquiring an additional 471,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 95.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 953,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,537,000 after acquiring an additional 466,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

