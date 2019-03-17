$32.55 Million in Sales Expected for Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) to post $32.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luther Burbank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.60 million. Luther Burbank posted sales of $31.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Luther Burbank will report full year sales of $133.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $133.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $148.35 million, with estimates ranging from $143.80 million to $152.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luther Burbank.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Luther Burbank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Luther Burbank in a report on Sunday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Luther Burbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:LBC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 179,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $571.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

In other news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 710.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 49,074 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 389,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

