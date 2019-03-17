$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for VF Corp (VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to post $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for VF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. VF reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full year sales of $13.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $14.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VF.

Get VF alerts:

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $107.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

VF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,165. VF has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 12,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $759,458.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,640.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of VF by 5,538.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,592,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VF by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,308,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,808,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,482,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,162,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,991,000 after purchasing an additional 683,219 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VF (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.