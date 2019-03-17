$204.68 Million in Sales Expected for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) will announce sales of $204.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.86 million. Emergent Biosolutions posted sales of $117.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emergent Biosolutions.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.05 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of EBS stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.99. 1,494,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Emergent Biosolutions has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 27,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $1,631,061.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,478,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,968,741.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $176,828.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,113 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,078,000 after buying an additional 978,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,581,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,553,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,064,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $18,155,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

