1SG Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 168.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. 1SG has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $8,129.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1SG has traded 173.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1SG token can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00049569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart, OEX and Kryptono.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00442282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00089449 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000124 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000264 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003393 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About 1SG

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG . 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1SG is 1.sg

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Kryptono, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

