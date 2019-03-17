11,386 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Purchased by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after buying an additional 44,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,702,000 after buying an additional 173,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

PAG opened at $42.87 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $221,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

