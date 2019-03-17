Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Hanwha Q Cells comprises about 0.0% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanwha Q Cells in the third quarter worth $193,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanwha Q Cells in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanwha Q Cells in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanwha Q Cells alerts:

Shares of HQCL opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $817.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.36 and a beta of 0.45. Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

WARNING: “10,467 Shares in Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (HQCL) Acquired by Cavalry Management Group LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/10467-shares-in-hanwha-q-cells-co-ltd-adr-hqcl-acquired-by-cavalry-management-group-llc.html.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Hanwha Q Cells from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanwha Q Cells has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Hanwha Q Cells Company Profile

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanwha Q Cells Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanwha Q Cells and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.