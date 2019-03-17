10,467 Shares in Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (HQCL) Acquired by Cavalry Management Group LLC

Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Hanwha Q Cells comprises about 0.0% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanwha Q Cells in the third quarter worth $193,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanwha Q Cells in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanwha Q Cells in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HQCL opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $817.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.36 and a beta of 0.45. Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.85.
Hanwha Q Cells Company Profile
Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers.
