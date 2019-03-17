10,352 Shares in Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Acquired by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $20.19 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

