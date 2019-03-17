10,247 Shares in Transocean LTD (RIG) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,247 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at $105,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 2,193.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

In other Transocean news, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $392,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $74,969.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,212 shares in the company, valued at $401,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,722 shares of company stock worth $858,980. 14.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Transocean LTD has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative net margin of 66.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

