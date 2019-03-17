10,078 Shares in CDK Global Inc (CDK) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,078 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 71.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,186 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth $3,246,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 28.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $58.02 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.72.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 135.00%. The company had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

