$1.45 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.32. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on VAC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $134.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

VAC stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 979,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,640. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.