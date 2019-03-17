$1.32 EPS Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.29. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 42.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.64. 1,582,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,890. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

