$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nice Ltd (NICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Nice posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nice.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Nice had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nice to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

NICE traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.99. The stock had a trading volume of 218,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,352. Nice has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $119.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nice by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nice by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nice (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.