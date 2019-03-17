$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to post sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $990.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.22 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 25.15%.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 30,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,610,960.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,410.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $83,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,398.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,286 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,230. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,175,982,000 after acquiring an additional 247,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,295,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 421,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,442,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,718,000 after acquiring an additional 962,129 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,121,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,834,000 after acquiring an additional 133,459 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,994,000 after acquiring an additional 871,373 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,933. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

