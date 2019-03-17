$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banner Co. (BANR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.98. Banner reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 24.90%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

In related news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $759,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Banner by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. Banner has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

