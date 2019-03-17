-$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 493.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

