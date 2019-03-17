$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Northcoast Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $115.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $184,867.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

