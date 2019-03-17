-$0.38 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International (OII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is $0.06. Oceaneering International posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.12 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Societe Generale lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.94 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

In related news, VP David K. Lawrence purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan R. Curtis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,614,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,529,000 after purchasing an additional 262,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,639,000 after acquiring an additional 116,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,008,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,639,000 after acquiring an additional 116,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,934,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,137,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 260,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 2,427,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,095. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.00. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

