$0.24 EPS Expected for PPDAI Group Inc – (PPDF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPDAI Group’s earnings. PPDAI Group posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPDAI Group will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PPDAI Group.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. PPDAI Group had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 25.97%. PPDAI Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPDF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPDAI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPDAI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PPDAI Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PPDAI Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in PPDAI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PPDAI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPDAI Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PPDAI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPDF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.90. 960,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,935. PPDAI Group has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

