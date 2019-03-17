$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mimecast Ltd (MIME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Mimecast reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%.

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Shares of MIME opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -242.37 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $94,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $369,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,781 shares of company stock valued at $21,760,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 14,742.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after buying an additional 538,395 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 28.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 210,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

