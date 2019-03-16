Zymeworks (ZYME) PT Set at $29.00 by Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a $29.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 89.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $21.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $494.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.48. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 68.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 250,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. 28.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

