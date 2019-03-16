ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 39.2% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,798,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,598,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,598,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,336,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.3% in the third quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,585,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,685,000 after acquiring an additional 950,643 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

ZTO stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.69. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

