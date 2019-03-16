Zonecoin (ZNE) Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Zonecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zonecoin has a market capitalization of $25,297.00 and $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zonecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006175 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00029019 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013572 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00146844 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024710 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000312 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000911 BTC.

About Zonecoin

Zonecoin (ZNE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech . The official website for Zonecoin is www.zonecoin.tech

Zonecoin Coin Trading

Zonecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zonecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

