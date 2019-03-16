Zippie (ZIPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $38.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Zippie has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Zippie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, CoinBene and IDEX. Zippie has a market capitalization of $497,409.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zippie

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

