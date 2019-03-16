Zilliqa (ZIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.42 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $159.95 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, DDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00387256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.01712178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00237628 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00002276 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,599,999,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,656,463,775 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, IDEX, Koinex, OKEx, Binance, BitForex, Bithumb, WazirX, Hotbit, Radar Relay, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Bitbns, Kucoin, BitMart, Coinone, Gate.io, Zebpay, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, Korbit, DDEX, OOOBTC, Huobi, Upbit, DEx.top, Ethfinex, AirSwap, FCoin, Coinhub and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.