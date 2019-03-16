Zcash Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $55.09 or 0.01362620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BTC Trade UA, Binance and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $336.59 million and $93.20 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00336848 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00156429 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00014771 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00026790 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002859 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 6,109,606 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

