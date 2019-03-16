Zacks: TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TFS Financial an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,249,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,797,000 after acquiring an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,436,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,599,000 after buying an additional 130,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in TFS Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,436,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,599,000 after buying an additional 130,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,615,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,181,000 after buying an additional 86,470 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in TFS Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,546,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,206,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TFSL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.23. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.94%. Research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.50%.

TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

